A The Outer Worlds lett az év játéka az idei New York Video Game Awards-on

Az éjszakai órákban Manhattanban lezajlott a New York Video Game Awards 2020 névre keresztelt díjátadó, mely önmagában egy kifejezetten súlytalannak tekinthető esemény, de miután már kilencedik alkalommal rendezik meg, lassacskán érdemes lehet odafigyelni rá.

Különösen azért, mert a szervezők és a zsűritagok egyáltalán nem az aktuális trendek, hanem valódi tapasztalatok alapján díjazzák a jelölteket, így történhetett meg például, hogyEz azonban még messze nem az egyetlen érdekesség a listán, de inkább mutatnánk a komplett eredményt a győztesekkel és a jelöltekkel együtt, hogy láthassátok ti is, New Yorkban valami fordítva lett bekötve.Big Apple Award for Best Game of the YearLuigi's Mansion 3WINNER: The Outer WorldsOuter WildsA Plague Tale: InnocenceSekiro: Shadows Die TwiceResident Evil 2Death StrandingTelling LiesDisco ElysiumCentral Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids GameTetris 99Super Mario Maker 2Adventure AcademyWINNER: Luigi's Mansion 3Pokémon Sword, Pokémon ShieldConcrete GenieThe King's BirdA-Train Award for Best Mobile GameImmortal RogueThe Elder Scrolls: BladesWINNER: Sayonara Wild HeartsGrindstoneRayman MiniSky: Children of the LightPilgrimsConey Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR GameNintendo Labo VR KitSea Hero QuestWINNER: Minecraft EarthStormlandTrover Saves The UniverseAsgard's WrathFive Nights at Freddy's VR: Help WantedBlood & TruthOff Broadway Award for Best Indie GameApe OutSunless SkiesHeaven's VaultA Plague Tale: InnocenceTelling LiesSayonara Wild HeartsWINNER: Disco ElysiumBloodstained: Ritual of the NightUntitled Goose GameTin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a GameFar Cry New DawnTropico 6WINNER: Sayonara Wild HeartsBorderlands 3Death StrandingPokémon Sword, Pokémon ShieldHypnospace OutlawStatue of Liberty Award for Best WorldKingdom Hearts IIISekiro: Shadows Die TwiceDevil May Cry 5Death StrandingThe Outer WorldsWINNER: Outer WildsHypnospace OutlawHerman Melville Award for Best WritingEricaTelling LiesThe Outer WorldsWINNER: Disco ElysiumHypnospace OutlawPlague Tale: InnocenceDeath StrandingLife is Strange 2Joltin' Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the YearVK LoonDoinbSinatraaBughaWINNER: Arslan AshMKLeoGreat White Way Award for Best Acting in a GameFaye Kingslee as Nico in Devil May Cry 5Norman Reedus as Sam in Death StrandingMargaret Qualley as Mama in Death StrandingWINNER: Courtney Hope as Jesse in ControlDebra Wilson as Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderTommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman in Death StrandingAlexandra Shipp as Ava in Telling LiesLogan Marshall Green as David in Telling LiesFreedom Tower Award for Best RemakeWINNER: Resident Evil 2ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!Katamari Damacy RerollMario & Luigi: Bowser?s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.s JourneyThe Legend of Zelda: Link's AwakeningCaptain Award for Best Esports TeamAstralis (CSGO)San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)WINNER: FPX (League of Legends)OG (Dota 2)TSM (Apex Legends)