A The Outer Worlds lett az év játéka az idei New York Video Game Awards-on

Különösen azért, mert a szervezők és a zsűritagok egyáltalán nem az aktuális trendek, hanem valódi tapasztalatok alapján díjazzák a jelölteket, így történhetett meg például, hogy nem egy Death Stranding vagy egy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, hanem a The Outer Worlds nyerhette el az Év Játékának járó elismerést.
Ez azonban még messze nem az egyetlen érdekesség a listán, de inkább mutatnánk a komplett eredményt a győztesekkel és a jelöltekkel együtt, hogy láthassátok ti is, New Yorkban valami fordítva lett bekötve.
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
Luigi's Mansion 3
WINNER: The Outer Worlds
Outer Wilds
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Resident Evil 2
Death Stranding
Telling Lies
Disco Elysium
Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
Tetris 99
Super Mario Maker 2
Adventure Academy
WINNER: Luigi's Mansion 3
Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
Concrete Genie
The King's Bird
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
Immortal Rogue
The Elder Scrolls: Blades
WINNER: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Grindstone
Rayman Mini
Sky: Children of the Light
Pilgrims
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
Nintendo Labo VR Kit
Sea Hero Quest
WINNER: Minecraft Earth
Stormland
Trover Saves The Universe
Asgard's Wrath
Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted
Blood & Truth
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
Ape Out
Sunless Skies
Heaven's Vault
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Telling Lies
Sayonara Wild Hearts
WINNER: Disco Elysium
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Untitled Goose Game
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
Far Cry New Dawn
Tropico 6
WINNER: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Borderlands 3
Death Stranding
Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
Hypnospace Outlaw
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
Kingdom Hearts III
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Devil May Cry 5
Death Stranding
The Outer Worlds
WINNER: Outer Wilds
Hypnospace Outlaw
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing
Erica
Telling Lies
The Outer Worlds
WINNER: Disco Elysium
Hypnospace Outlaw
Plague Tale: Innocence
Death Stranding
Life is Strange 2
Joltin' Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year
VK Loon
Doinb
Sinatraa
Bugha
WINNER: Arslan Ash
MKLeo
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
Faye Kingslee as Nico in Devil May Cry 5
Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Margaret Qualley as Mama in Death Stranding
WINNER: Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control
Debra Wilson as Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman in Death Stranding
Alexandra Shipp as Ava in Telling Lies
Logan Marshall Green as David in Telling Lies
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
WINNER: Resident Evil 2
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!
Katamari Damacy Reroll
Mario & Luigi: Bowser?s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.s Journey
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Captain Award for Best Esports Team
Astralis (CSGO)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
WINNER: FPX (League of Legends)
OG (Dota 2)
TSM (Apex Legends)