A The Outer Worlds lett az év játéka az idei New York Video Game Awards-on

Az éjszakai órákban Manhattanban lezajlott a New York Video Game Awards 2020 névre keresztelt díjátadó, mely önmagában egy kifejezetten súlytalannak tekinthető esemény, de miután már kilencedik alkalommal rendezik meg, lassacskán érdemes lehet odafigyelni rá.
 

Különösen azért, mert a szervezők és a zsűritagok egyáltalán nem az aktuális trendek, hanem valódi tapasztalatok alapján díjazzák a jelölteket, így történhetett meg például, hogy nem egy Death Stranding vagy egy Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, hanem a The Outer Worlds nyerhette el az Év Játékának járó elismerést.

Ez azonban még messze nem az egyetlen érdekesség a listán, de inkább mutatnánk a komplett eredményt a győztesekkel és a jelöltekkel együtt, hogy láthassátok ti is, New Yorkban valami fordítva lett bekötve.

Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year

Luigi's Mansion 3
WINNER: The Outer Worlds
Outer Wilds
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Resident Evil 2
Death Stranding
Telling Lies
Disco Elysium

Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game

Tetris 99
Super Mario Maker 2
Adventure Academy
WINNER: Luigi's Mansion 3
Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
Concrete Genie
The King's Bird

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game

Immortal Rogue
The Elder Scrolls: Blades
WINNER: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Grindstone
Rayman Mini
Sky: Children of the Light
Pilgrims

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game

Nintendo Labo VR Kit
Sea Hero Quest
WINNER: Minecraft Earth
Stormland
Trover Saves The Universe
Asgard's Wrath
Five Nights at Freddy's VR: Help Wanted
Blood & Truth

Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game

Ape Out
Sunless Skies
Heaven's Vault
A Plague Tale: Innocence
Telling Lies
Sayonara Wild Hearts
WINNER: Disco Elysium
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Untitled Goose Game

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game

Far Cry New Dawn
Tropico 6
WINNER: Sayonara Wild Hearts
Borderlands 3
Death Stranding
Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield
Hypnospace Outlaw

Statue of Liberty Award for Best World

Kingdom Hearts III
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Devil May Cry 5
Death Stranding
The Outer Worlds
WINNER: Outer Wilds
Hypnospace Outlaw

Herman Melville Award for Best Writing

Erica
Telling Lies
The Outer Worlds
WINNER: Disco Elysium
Hypnospace Outlaw
Plague Tale: Innocence
Death Stranding
Life is Strange 2

Joltin' Joe Award: Best Esports Player of the Year

VK Loon
Doinb
Sinatraa
Bugha
WINNER: Arslan Ash
MKLeo

Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game

Faye Kingslee as Nico in Devil May Cry 5
Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Margaret Qualley as Mama in Death Stranding
WINNER: Courtney Hope as Jesse in Control
Debra Wilson as Cere in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Tommie Earl Jenkins as Die-Hardman in Death Stranding
Alexandra Shipp as Ava in Telling Lies
Logan Marshall Green as David in Telling Lies

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake

WINNER: Resident Evil 2
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!
Katamari Damacy Reroll
Mario & Luigi: Bowser?s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.s Journey
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Captain Award for Best Esports Team

Astralis (CSGO)
San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
WINNER: FPX (League of Legends)
OG (Dota 2)
TSM (Apex Legends)
