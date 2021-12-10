A The Game Awards szerint az It Takes Two az év legjobb játéka

A péntek hajnal nem csak a tetemes mennyiségű új előzetes miatt volt fontos, hanem amiatt is mert a The Game Awards gálán kiosztották az év legjobb játékainak díjait is, melyekben nem születtek a főbb kategóriában kimondottan meglepő eredmények.
A The Game Awardson átadták minden főbb jelöltnek a díjakat, ezek listáját találhatjátok lent. A legfontosabb annyi, hogy a 2021-es év játéka a bizottság szerint, a Josef Fares rendezte It Takes Two lett, teljesen megérdemelten.
Év játéka
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Legjobb rendezés
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
#koverLegjobb narratíva
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
#koverLegjobb művészeti rendezés
The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
#koverLegjobb zene
The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams, composers)
Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composers)
Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer)
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (Keiichi Okabe, composer)
#koverLegjobb hangzás
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
#koverLegjobb színészi teljesítmény
Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)
Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)
Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)
#koverLegnagyobb hatású játék
Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)
Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)
Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)
Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)
No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)
#koverLegjobb folyamatosan frissülő játék
Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)
Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
#koverLegjobb indie játék
12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)
Death's Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)
#koverLegjobb mobiljáték
Fantasian (Mistwalker)
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)
Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)
#koverLegjobb közösségi támogatás
Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
#koverInnováció a hozzáférhetőségben
Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)
#koverLegjobb VR / AR játék
Hitman III (IO Interactive)
I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)
Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom/ Oculus Studios)
Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)
#koverLegjobb akciójáték
Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)
Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
#koverLegjobb akció-kalandjáték
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)
Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
#koverLegjobb RPG
Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)
Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)
Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment)
#koverLegjobb verekedős játék
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)
Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works)
Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / DELiGHTWORKS)
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
#koverLegjobb családi játék
It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)
New Pokemon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
#koverLegjobb szimulációs / stratégiai játék
Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)
Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
#koverLegjobb sportjáték / versenyjáték
F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)
FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)
Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)
#koverLegjobb multiplayer játék
Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)
Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)
Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
New World (Amazon Games)
Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)
#koverAz év tartalomgyártója
Dream
Fuslie
Gaules
Ibai
TheGrefg
#koverLegjobb indie debütálás
Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)
The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)
Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain Publishing)
#koverLegvártabb játék
Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)
God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)
#koverLegjobb esport játék
Call of Duty (Activision)
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
Dota 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Valorant (Riot Games)
#koverLegjobb esportoló
Chris "Simp" Lehr
Heo "ShowMaker" Su
Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
#koverLegjobb esport csapat
Atlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)
DWG KIA (League of Legends)
Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Sentinels (Valorant)
Team Spirit (Dota 2)
#koverLegjobb esport edző
Airat "Silent" Gaziev
Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
James "Crowder" Crowder
Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
#koverLegjobb esport esemény
2021 League of Legends World Championship
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
The International 2021
Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Maste