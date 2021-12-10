A The Game Awards szerint az It Takes Two az év legjobb játéka





A péntek hajnal nem csak a tetemes mennyiségű új előzetes miatt volt fontos, hanem amiatt is mert a The Game Awards gálán kiosztották az év legjobb játékainak díjait is, melyekben nem születtek a főbb kategóriában kimondottan meglepő eredmények.

A The Game Awardson átadták minden főbb jelöltnek a díjakat, ezek listáját találhatjátok lent. A legfontosabb annyi, hogy a, teljesen megérdemelten.Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)Legjobb rendezés It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)#koverLegjobb narratívaDeathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks) It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)#koverLegjobb művészeti rendezésThe Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)#koverLegjobb zeneThe Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams, composers)Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composers)Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer)Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer)#koverLegjobb hangzásDeathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)#koverLegjobb színészi teljesítményErika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)#koverLegnagyobb hatású játékBefore Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)#koverLegjobb folyamatosan frissülő játékApex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)Fortnite (Epic Games)Genshin Impact (miHoYo)#koverLegjobb indie játék12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)Death's Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)#koverLegjobb mobiljátékFantasian (Mistwalker)League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)#koverLegjobb közösségi támogatásApex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)Destiny 2 (Bungie)Fortnite (Epic Games)No Man's Sky (Hello Games)#koverInnováció a hozzáférhetőségbenFar Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)#koverLegjobb VR / AR játékHitman III (IO Interactive)I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)#koverLegjobb akciójátékBack 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)#koverLegjobb akció-kalandjátékMarvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)#koverLegjobb RPGCyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)#koverLegjobb verekedős játékDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / DELiGHTWORKS)Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)#koverLegjobb családi játékMario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)New Pokemon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)#koverLegjobb szimulációs / stratégiai játékEvil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)#koverLegjobb sportjáték / versenyjátékF1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)#koverLegjobb multiplayer játékBack 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)New World (Amazon Games)Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)#koverAz év tartalomgyártójaFuslieGaulesIbaiTheGrefg#koverLegjobb indie debütálásSable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain Publishing)#koverLegvártabb játékGod of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)#koverLegjobb esport játékCall of Duty (Activision)Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)Dota 2 (Valve)Valorant (Riot Games)#koverLegjobb esportolóChris "Simp" LehrHeo "ShowMaker" SuMagomed "Collapse" KhalilovTyson "TenZ" Ngo#koverLegjobb esport csapatAtlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)DWG KIA (League of Legends)Sentinels (Valorant)Team Spirit (Dota 2)#koverLegjobb esport edzőAirat "Silent" GazievAndrey "ENGH" SholokhovAndrii "B1ad3" HorodenskyiJames "Crowder" Crowder