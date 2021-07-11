A Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart és a Cyberpunk 2077 uralta a PlayStationös eladási toplistákat júniusban

Mindeközben PS4-en kifizetődött, hogy visszatették a digitális áruházba a Cyberpunk 2077-et, lévén PS4-es tekintetben kapásból élre katapultált a CD Projekt Red RPG-je. Az alábbiakban az európai adatokkal szemezhettek, illetve fontos, hogy itt a digitális letöltésekről van szó. Íme:
PS5:
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
FIFA 21
Chivalry 2
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
It Takes Two
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Metro Exodus
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
NBA 2K21 Next Generation
Demon's Souls
Dark Alliance
Mortal Kombat 11
Scarlet Nexus
Returnal
Resident Evil Village
Guilty Gear Strive
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
PS4:
Cyberpunk 2077
FIFA 21
Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft
NBA 2K21
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Crew 2
CarX Drift Racing Online
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Gran Turismo Sport
Chivalry 2
Far Cry 5
eFootball PES 2021
Anthem
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
Friday the 13th: The Game
Ark: Survival Evolved
Green Hell
Gang Beasts
PSVR:
Beat Saber
Job Simulator
Super Hot VR
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Cave Digger
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Creed: Rise to Glory
Gorn
Gun Club VR
Swordsman VR
Free-to-play PS4 / PS5:
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League
Genshin Impact
Brawlhalla
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Rogue Company
Rec Room
World of Tanks