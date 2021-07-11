A Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart és a Cyberpunk 2077 uralta a PlayStationös eladási toplistákat júniusban

ps4
ps5
2021. július 11.
2628
WickedSick profilja, adatai
WickedSick
Befutottak az információk a júniusi PlayStation eladások kapcsán, melyek által kiderült, hogy mely címek fogytak a legjobban, és bizony ahogyan az várható volt, az Insomniac Games őrülete, a Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart vezeti a sort PS5-ön.
 

Mindeközben PS4-en kifizetődött, hogy visszatették a digitális áruházba a Cyberpunk 2077-et, lévén PS4-es tekintetben kapásból élre katapultált a CD Projekt Red RPG-je. Az alábbiakban az európai adatokkal szemezhettek, illetve fontos, hogy itt a digitális letöltésekről van szó. Íme:

PS5:
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
FIFA 21
Chivalry 2
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
It Takes Two
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Metro Exodus
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
NBA 2K21 Next Generation
Demon's Souls
Dark Alliance
Mortal Kombat 11
Scarlet Nexus
Returnal
Resident Evil Village
Guilty Gear Strive
Necromunda: Hired Gun
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

PS4:
Cyberpunk 2077
FIFA 21
Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft
NBA 2K21
Red Dead Redemption 2
The Crew 2
CarX Drift Racing Online
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Gran Turismo Sport
Chivalry 2
Far Cry 5
eFootball PES 2021
Anthem
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
Friday the 13th: The Game
Ark: Survival Evolved
Green Hell
Gang Beasts

PSVR:
Beat Saber
Job Simulator
Super Hot VR
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Cave Digger
The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners
Creed: Rise to Glory
Gorn
Gun Club VR
Swordsman VR

Free-to-play PS4 / PS5:
Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League
Genshin Impact
Brawlhalla
Apex Legends
Destiny 2
Rogue Company
Rec Room
World of Tanks
nincs még hozzászólás

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
25.590 Ft-tól
kövesd a játékot!

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Még a nyáron megjelenik az Among Us PlayStationre?

Még a nyáron megjelenik az Among Us PlayStationre?

Petíció született rá, hogy elkaszálják Kojima pletykált Xbox-exkluzív játékát

Petíció született rá, hogy elkaszálják Kojima pletykált Xbox-exkluzív játékát

Bekerült a cross-play a Borderlands 3-ba, de a PlayStationösök kimaradnak

Bekerült a cross-play a Borderlands 3-ba, de a PlayStationösök kimaradnak

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

A következő konzolom _ lesz
7594 11

VS
új PS
új Xbox

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
marco profilja adambalonyi profiljaiPet profilja