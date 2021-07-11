A Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart és a Cyberpunk 2077 uralta a PlayStationös eladási toplistákat júniusban

Befutottak az információk a júniusi PlayStation eladások kapcsán, melyek által kiderült, hogy mely címek fogytak a legjobban, és bizony ahogyan az várható volt, az Insomniac Games őrülete, a Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart vezeti a sort PS5-ön.

Mindeközben PS4-en kifizetődött, hogy visszatették a digitális áruházba a Cyberpunk 2077-et, lévén PS4-es tekintetben kapásból élre katapultált a CD Projekt Red RPG-je. Az alábbiakban az európai adatokkal szemezhettek, illetve fontos, hogy itt a digitális letöltésekről van szó. Íme:Ratchet and Clank: Rift ApartFIFA 21Chivalry 2Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles MoralesIt Takes TwoStar Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderMetro ExodusCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarAssassin's Creed ValhallaTom Clancy's Rainbow Six SiegeNBA 2K21 Next GenerationDemon's SoulsDark AllianceMortal Kombat 11Scarlet NexusReturnalResident Evil VillageGuilty Gear StriveNecromunda: Hired GunFinal Fantasy VII Remake IntergradeCyberpunk 2077FIFA 21Grand Theft Auto VMinecraftNBA 2K21Red Dead Redemption 2The Crew 2CarX Drift Racing OnlineCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarGran Turismo SportChivalry 2Far Cry 5eFootball PES 2021AnthemTom Clancy's Rainbow Six SiegeFar Cry 3 Classic EditionFriday the 13th: The GameArk: Survival EvolvedGreen HellGang BeastsBeat SaberJob SimulatorSuper Hot VRRick and Morty: Virtual Rick-alityCave DiggerThe Walking Dead: Saints and SinnersCreed: Rise to GloryGornGun Club VRSwordsman VRFortniteCall of Duty: WarzoneRocket LeagueGenshin ImpactBrawlhallaApex LegendsDestiny 2Rogue CompanyRec RoomWorld of Tanks