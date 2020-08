A LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is ott lesz a gamescomon

Tomorrow, this is the LEGO game you've been looking for: Don't miss the gameplay world premiere of LEGO @StarWars: The Skywalker Saga.



Live during @gamescom #OpeningNightLive at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.



Watch at https://t.co/FjoDbKUBkl pic.twitter.com/hfEsfhoNsm