A D.I.C.E. Awards-on is az új Zelda vitte el az Év Játéka díjat, de a Cuphead is tarolt

Ahogyan az várható volt, a kérdéses díjátadón a The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild lenyűgözte a zsűrit, ezáltal elhozta többek között az Év Játéka díjat, de nagyszerűen teljesített a három kategóriában is első helyet szerzett Cuphead, mely aprócska indie-ként a legjobb animációért és zenéért egyaránt díjazásra került.
Több elismerést zsebelt be mindemellett a Horizon Zero Dawn - például a sztoriért -, de a PUBG is kapott két díjat - az év legjobb akciójátékának választották -, sőt a Lone Echo nevét is kétszer láthatjuk a listát. Nézzük meg azonban az alábbiakban tételesen a 21. D.I.C.E. Awards nyerteseit:
Outstanding Achievement in Animation - Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction - Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Character - Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition - Cuphead
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design - Super Mario Odyssey
Outstanding Achievement in Story - Horizon Zero Dawn
Outstanding Technical Achievement - Horizon Zero Dawn
Action Game of the Year - Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Adventure Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Family Game of the Year - Snipperclips
Fighting Game of the Year - Injustice 2
Racing Game of the Year - Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Role-Playing Game of the Year - NieR: Automata
Sports Game of the Year - FIFA 18
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year - Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement - Lone Echo/Echo Arena
Immersive Reality Game of the Year - Lone Echo/Echo Arena
D.I.C.E. Sprite Award - Snipperclips
Handheld Game of the Year - Metroid: Samus Returns
Mobile Game of the Year - Fire Emblem Heroes
Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay - Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Game of the Year - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Lifetime Achievement Award: Genyo Takeda