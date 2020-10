A Detroit: Become Human hangjai is bekerültek a Cyberpunk 2077-be

< RT to ANNOUNCE! >@AmeliaRBlaire & I are THRILLED to share this screenshot of both of our characters in #Cyberpunk2077!



We?re excited to play it LIVE on https://t.co/HL4I6wkJzB on Sundays!



Thanks @CDPROJEKTRED for inviting us to be a part of this incredible game! #CP2077 pic.twitter.com/ipTIjai6jE