A Death Stranding kapta a legtöbb jelölést a GDC Awards 2020 díjátadóra

Persze ez még messze nem jelent semmit sem, hiszen nagyon jó esélye van sok-sok díj bezsebelésére az Outer Wilds-nak és a Control-nak is, hiszen ezt a két címet szintén több kategóriában állították versenybe, sőt az Untitled Goose Game és a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice számára egyaránt három jelölésre futotta.
A GDC Awards 2020-ra várhatóan márciusban kerül majd sor, ha pedig megtekintenéd, hogy miféle játékok is lettek jelölve az egyes kategóriákban, az alábbiakban lehetőséged nyílik megtekinteni a teljes listát.
BEST AUDIO
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
BEST DEBUT
ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)
Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
Chance Agency (Neo Cab)
BEST DESIGN
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
INNOVATION AWARD
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
BEST MOBILE GAME
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
Grindstone (Capybara Games)
Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)
BEST NARRATIVE
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
BEST TECHNOLOGY
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
Noita (Nolla Games)
BEST VISUAL ART
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
BEST VR/AR GAME
Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Asgard?s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)
GAME OF THE YEAR
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)