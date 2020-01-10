A Death Stranding kapta a legtöbb jelölést a GDC Awards 2020 díjátadóra
független
2020. január 10.
1.2351
Maniac profilja, adatai
Maniac
Már biztos, hogy komoly díjesőben lesz része Hideo Kojima újdonságának a GDC Awards 2020 alkalmából, lévén a díjátadóhoz felállították a jelöltek listáját, és a Death Stranding a legtöbb kategóriában megtalálható.
 

Persze ez még messze nem jelent semmit sem, hiszen nagyon jó esélye van sok-sok díj bezsebelésére az Outer Wilds-nak és a Control-nak is, hiszen ezt a két címet szintén több kategóriában állították versenybe, sőt az Untitled Goose Game és a Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice számára egyaránt három jelölésre futotta.

A GDC Awards 2020-ra várhatóan márciusban kerül majd sor, ha pedig megtekintenéd, hogy miféle játékok is lettek jelölve az egyes kategóriákban, az alábbiakban lehetőséged nyílik megtekinteni a teljes listát.

BEST AUDIO

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

BEST DEBUT

ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)
Mobius Digital (Outer Wilds)
William Chyr Studios (Manifold Garden)
Foam Sword Games (Knights and Bikes)
Chance Agency (Neo Cab)

BEST DESIGN

Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

INNOVATION AWARD

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Baba Is You (Hempuli)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST MOBILE GAME

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
What the Golf? (Triband Productions/The Label Limited)
Grindstone (Capybara Games)
Sky: Children of the Light (thatgamecompany)
Call of Duty: Mobile (TiMi Studios/Activision)

BEST NARRATIVE

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

BEST TECHNOLOGY

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)
Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)
Noita (Nolla Games)

BEST VISUAL ART

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)
Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

BEST VR/AR GAME

Vader Immortal (ILMxLAB/Disney)
Blood & Truth (SCEE Studio London/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Asgard?s Wrath (Sanzaru Games/Oculus Studios)
Boneworks (Stress Level Zero)
Pistol Whip (Cloudhead Games)

GAME OF THE YEAR

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)
Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)
Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)
5 hozzászólás

totyak

1 napja és 21 órája

Az agyonsztárolt játékok mindig sok jelölést és díjat kapnak. Azért elég érdekes dolog ez, mert ez egy megosztó játék lett. Valaki szerint korszakalkotó, valaki szerint séta szimulátor.

válasz erre

Tommy

2 napja és 22 órája

Az elég durva! Nagyon nagyot megy.

válasz erre

muki

2 napja és 22 órája

Várható volt, de azért ennyi jelölés...

válasz erre

petrovicsz

3 napja és 1 órája

Sekiro nagyon kevés jelölést kapott, pedig azt hittem lesz neki.

válasz erre

VaPe

3 napja és 1 órája

Majdnem mindenhol kapott jelölést.

válasz erre
Death Stranding
18.888 Ft-tól
kövesd a játékot!

 
Minden hír, videó és cikk
GDC 2020

kapcsolódó hírek, cikkek

Eleinte majdnem a Dead Stranding címet adta Kojima a legújabb játékának

Eleinte majdnem a Dead Stranding címet adta Kojima a legújabb játékának

Hideo Kojima megszellőztette a következő játékát

Hideo Kojima megszellőztette a következő játékát

Nekiálltak széttrollkodni a Death Strandinget a játékosok, Kojimáék közbelépnek

Nekiálltak széttrollkodni a Death Strandinget a játékosok, Kojimáék közbelépnek

legutóbbi hozzászólások
 

A következő konzolom _ lesz
2212 9

VS
új PS
új Xbox

Itt is rontjuk a levegőt

Game Channel
Maniac profiljamarco profiljaSándorkolbász profilja