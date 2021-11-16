A COVID-19 ellenére is ütős lett a The Game Awards 2021 jelöltek listája

Ismételten közeledik az esztendő azon szakasza, amikor a játékipar legnagyobb díjai kiosztásra kerülnek, tekintve hogy láthatáron az annuális The Game Awards event, ahol nemcsak bejelentésekkel bombáznak minket, de még egy díjátadóval is.

Most leleplezték a jelöltek méretes listáját, és annak ellenére, hogy a COVID-19 miatt egy eléggé visszafogott évet tudhatunk magunk mögött, még azért így is sikerült egy szép listát összeállítanunk. Valljuk be, voltak COVID-mentes évek, amikor ennél jóval karcsúbb jelöltlista fogadott minket, úgyhogy nincs okunk panaszra...Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Metroid Dread (MercurySteam / Nintendo)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Square Enix)Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron, Josh Abrahams, composers)Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz, Piotr T. Adamczyk, composers)Deathloop (Tom Salta, composer)Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques, composer)NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... (Keiichi Okabe, composer)Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Studios / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo (Far Cry 6)Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (Deathloop)Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (Deathloop)Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games / Skybound Games)Boyfriend Dungeon (Kitfox Games)Chicory (Greg Lobanow, Alexis dean-Jones, Lena Raine, Madeline Berger, A Shell in the Pit/Finji)Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine Games / Sqiare Enix)No Longer Home (Humble Grove, Hana Lee, Cel Davison, Adrienne Lombardo, Eli Rainsberry/Fellow Traveler)Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Raven Software / Activision)Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)Genshin Impact (miHoYo)12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)Death's Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver Digital)Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver Digital)Fantasian (Mistwalker)Genshin Impact (miHoYo)League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)MARVEL Future Revolution (Netmarble)Pokemon Unite (TiMi Studios / The Pokemon Company)Apex Legends (Respawn / Electronic Arts)Destiny 2 (Bungie)Final Fantasy XIV Online (Square Enix)Fortnite (Epic Games)No Man's Sky (Hello Games)Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Creative Bytes Studios/Falling Squirrel)Hitman III (IO Interactive)I Expect You To Die 2 (Schell Games)Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcom/ Oculus Studios)Sniper Elite VR (Coatsink / Just Add Water / Rebellion Developments)Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Marve's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam / Nintendo)Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine Productions / Xbox Game Studios)Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Resident Evil Village (Capcom)Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus / Sega)Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment)Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)Guilty Gear: Strive (Arc System Works)Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / DELiGHTWORKS)Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / GameMill)Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)New Pokemon Snap (Bandai Namco Studios / The Pokémon Company/Nintendo)Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Nintendo)WarioWare: Get It Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver Digital)Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)Hot Wheels Unleashed (Milestone)Riders Republic (Ubisoft Annecy / Ubisoft)Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)It Takes Two (Hazelight / Electronic Arts)Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)New World (Amazon Games)Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain Publishing)DreamFuslieGaulesIbaiTheGrefgKena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)Sable (Shedworks / Raw Fury)The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller / Dear Villagers)Valheim (Iron Gate / Coffee Stain Publishing)Elden Ring (FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)God of War Ragnarok (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios / Bethesda Softworks)Call of Duty (Activision)Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)Dota 2 (Valve)League of Legends (Riot Games)Valorant (Riot Games)Chris "Simp" LehrHeo "ShowMaker" SuMagomed "Collapse" KhalilovOleksandr "s1mple" KostylievTyson "TenZ" NgoAtlanta FaZe (Call of Duty)DWG KIA (League of Legends)Natus Vincere (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)Sentinels (Valorant)Team Spirit (Dota 2)Airat "Silent" GazievAndrey "ENGH" SholokhovAndrii "B1ad3" HorodenskyiJames "Crowder" CrowderKim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun2021 League of Legends World ChampionshipPGL Major Stockholm 2021PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020The International 2021Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters