A 30. évforduló alkalmából Monkey Island gyűjtemény érkezik ősszel

A Limited Run Games ugyanis megállapodott a jogtulajdonos Lucasfilm Games csapatával arról, hogy a 30. évforduló alkalmából egy speciális, kézzel fogható antológiát készítenek a Majomszigetből, így még idén ősszel megjelenik egy csomag, ami összesen négy, de inkább három epizódot tartalmaz majd.
Az idén októberben érkező pakkban így biztosan ott lesz a The Secret of Monkey Island, a The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, a Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge: Special Edition és a The Curse of Monkey Island. Bővebb részletekre később számíthatunk.
This fall, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the historic Monkey Island series, we?ll be releasing an elaborate, franchise-spanning anthology box set for Monkey Island. More details will be announced as we near our planned release date in October. #LRG3 pic.twitter.com/cspSOXm3Ux— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) July 8, 2020