A 30. évforduló alkalmából Monkey Island gyűjtemény érkezik ősszel

2020. július 09.
Hihetetlen, hogy már 30 éve annak, hogy a LucasArts az egész játékvilágot felforgatta a Monkey Island-sorozattal, ezzel elhozva a kalandjátékok első - és eleddig sajnos utolsó - aranykorát, amiről idén méltóképpen emlékezhetünk meg.

A Limited Run Games ugyanis megállapodott a jogtulajdonos Lucasfilm Games csapatával arról, hogy a 30. évforduló alkalmából egy speciális, kézzel fogható antológiát készítenek a Majomszigetből, így még idén ősszel megjelenik egy csomag, ami összesen négy, de inkább három epizódot tartalmaz majd.

Az idén októberben érkező pakkban így biztosan ott lesz a The Secret of Monkey Island, a The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, a Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge: Special Edition és a The Curse of Monkey Island. Bővebb részletekre később számíthatunk.

