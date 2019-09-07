80 percen keresztül fogják mutogatni a Death Strandinget a Tokyo Game Show 2019-en

Egyenesen a Kojima Productions Twitter-csatornájáról derült ki újonnan, hogy a rendezvényen 80 percnyi Death Stranding tartalomban fogunk részesülni, három napra elosztva. A kérdéses napok: szeptember 12-e, 14-e és 15-e.
Természetesen ott lesz mindegyik napon a játék rendezője, Hideo Kojima, és elviekben egy sor vendég is felbukkan majd nála, és ahogyan azt korábbról már tudjuk, gameplayt is fogunk látni, szóval érdemes lesz követni az eseményt.
At the #DeathStranding Live Stages, for Sept 12th we will have about 50 mins of content, and for Sept 14th about 30 mins. For Sept 15th, members of the Japanese VO cast will be joining us, and our dear Hideo Kojima will be there too for all the stages! https://t.co/pVb97rZDJz? Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) September 6, 2019