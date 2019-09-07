80 percen keresztül fogják mutogatni a Death Strandinget a Tokyo Game Show 2019-en
Hamarosan minden eddiginél többet megtudhatunk a Death Strandingről, ugyanis mint azt már tudjuk egy jó ideje, a Tokyo Game Show 2019 berkein belül mutogatni fogják a játékot, most viszont kiderült, nem is keveset.

Egyenesen a Kojima Productions Twitter-csatornájáról derült ki újonnan, hogy a rendezvényen 80 percnyi Death Stranding tartalomban fogunk részesülni, három napra elosztva. A kérdéses napok: szeptember 12-e, 14-e és 15-e.

Természetesen ott lesz mindegyik napon a játék rendezője, Hideo Kojima, és elviekben egy sor vendég is felbukkan majd nála, és ahogyan azt korábbról már tudjuk, gameplayt is fogunk látni, szóval érdemes lesz követni az eseményt.

