Watch NFL Football Live Stream Online TV Channel

Aaron Rodgers and the San Francisco 49ers stole the show in Week 7, while the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys took control of their respective divisions.Rodgers passed for 429 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions, adding a rushing touchdown as the Green Bay Packers thrashed the Oakland Raiders 42-24 at home and improved to 6-1, their best start since 2015.More NFLDak Prescott: How Much is Dallas QB Worth and Will He Sign New Deal?Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: How Long Will Chiefs QB Be out For?Packers Schedule 2019: Can Green Bay Win the NFC This Season?The Packers quarterback is the fastest signal caller in NFL history to reach 350 touchdown passes?in 172 games compared to Drew Brees' 180?and is fifth in the all-time list of quarterbacks who have thrown at least four touchdown passes in the same game.Despite a threadbare receiving corps, Rodgers has looked rejuvenated so far and in Matt LaFleur's first season in Green Bay the Packers look like legitimate playoff contenders.Their credentials will be tested in Week 8 when they travel to Kansas City on Sunday night, to face a Chiefs team that snapped a two-game losing streak with a dominant win against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night to improve to 5-2.Kansas City, however, has lost its last two games at home and will be without Patrick Mahomes, after the reigning MVP dislocated his right kneecap against the Broncos.If Rodgers and the Packers enjoyed a scoring spree, the San Francisco 49ers delivered another superb defensive performance as they shutdown the Redskins to win 9-0 in Washington.The result improved the 49ers to 6-0, their best start since 1990 when, inspired by Jerry Rice and Joe Montana, they raced to a 10-0 record.San Francisco could extend its winning run to seven games when it hosts the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, while the 49ers' main rivals for the divisional title both face relatively easy games.After suffering a chastening 30-16 loss at home to Baltimore, which saw them drop to 5-2, Seattle travels to Atlanta looking to get back to winning ways against a Falcons team that has lost the last five straight games.