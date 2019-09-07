mgxc2ll a refurbished

The MacBook Pro "Core i7" 2.5 15-Inch (Dual Graphics - Mid-2014 Retina Display) features a 22 nm "Haswell/Crystalwell" 2.5 GHz Intel "Core i7" processor. https://kokania.com/product/apple-macbook-pro-15-core-i7-2-5ghz-retina-mgxc2ll-a-16gb-memory-512gb-solid-state-drive-refurbished/
The MacBook Pro "Core i7" 2.5 15-Inch (Dual Graphics - Mid-2014 Retina Display) features a 22 nm "Haswell/Crystalwell" 2.5 GHz Intel "Core i7" processor. https://kokania.com/product/apple-macbook-pro-15-core-i7-2-5ghz-retina-mgxc2ll-a-16gb-memory-512gb-solid-state-drive-refurbished/
The MacBook Pro "Core i7" 2.5 15-Inch (Dual Graphics - Mid-2014 Retina Display) features a 22 nm "Haswell/Crystalwell" 2.5 GHz Intel "Core i7" processor. https://kokania.com/product/apple-macbook-pro-15-core-i7-2-5ghz-retina-mgxc2ll-a-16gb-memory-512gb-solid-state-drive-refurbished/
The MacBook Pro "Core i7" 2.5 15-Inch (Dual Graphics - Mid-2014 Retina Display) features a 22 nm "Haswell/Crystalwell" 2.5 GHz Intel "Core i7" processor. https://kokania.com/product/apple-macbook-pro-15-core-i7-2-5ghz-retina-mgxc2ll-a-16gb-memory-512gb-solid-state-drive-refurbished/
The MacBook Pro "Core i7" 2.5 15-Inch (Dual Graphics - Mid-2014 Retina Display) features a 22 nm "Haswell/Crystalwell" 2.5 GHz Intel "Core i7" processor. https://kokania.com/product/apple-macbook-pro-15-core-i7-2-5ghz-retina-mgxc2ll-a-16gb-memory-512gb-solid-state-drive-refurbished/
The MacBook Pro "Core i7" 2.5 15-Inch (Dual Graphics - Mid-2014 Retina Display) features a 22 nm "Haswell/Crystalwell" 2.5 GHz Intel "Core i7" processor. https://kokania.com/product/apple-macbook-pro-15-core-i7-2-5ghz-retina-mgxc2ll-a-16gb-memory-512gb-solid-state-drive-refurbished/