2019. április 03.
2411
Ez egy blogbejegyzés, amely nem a szerkesztőség által szerkesztett tartalom. A benne foglaltak a szerző véleményét tükrözik!
FieldEngineer.com marketplace now has a market presence in 175 countries worldwide with over 40,000 active Engineers. Below is our heat map which shows how we have covered most part of the world with this great idea called as FieldEngineer.com. We have made it free and easy for businesses to get their work done seamlessly in 175 countries. In just a few steps you can get your work done on FieldEngineer.com. Signup as a business and start posting your work orders.


FieldEngineer.com is a global marketplace for the skilled talent mentioned below. Please join the platform to work on Freelance Opportunities as per your skills and schedule

1. Network Engineer/Architects
2. Wireless Network Engineer or WIFI Network Engineer
3. Network Security Engineer
4. Datacenter Network Engineer/Technicians
5. Collaboration Network Engineer OR Voice Engineer OR IP Telephony Engineer OR VOIP Engineer or CCIE Voice Network Engineer.
6. Network Administrator
7. Systems Engineer or System Administrator
8. PC/Desktop/Laptop/Printer Technicians
9. Telecom Network /Technician
10. Field Engineer/ Network Technician.
Receive interested applicants within minutes of posting the work order. ? Select and enagage with the Engineer you would like to work with to get the work done
More info: https://www.fieldengineer.com/c1/hire-freelance-voice-engineer
